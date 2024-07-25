Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 15 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) play the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium.
Looking to attend this game live at Nissan Stadium? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Bengals Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans’ offense averaged 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the NFL last season.
- In terms of the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the NFL in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Bengals Offensive Rankings
- The Bengals’ offense ranked 19th in the league in plays run per game last year, at 62.
- In terms of pass attempts, Cincinnati threw the ball 36.2 times per game, the seventh-highest total in the NFL.
- The Bengals averaged 22.5 rushing attempts per game, the third-fewest in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Cincinnati threw the ball 58.7% of the time (fourth-highest rate in NFL).
Bengals Key Players
- Ja’Marr Chase racked up 162.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2023 and finished 58th overall among all players and 13th among all WRs.
- Joe Burrow ranked 26th among QBs and 74th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 147.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game) last season.
- Last year, Jake Browning 143.5 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 28 QB and the No. 80 fantasy player overall. He averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game.
- Zack Moss was 29th among RBs and 82nd overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game).
Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.
Bengals’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Patriots
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Chiefs
|September 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Commanders
|September 23 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Panthers
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Ravens
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Giants
|October 13 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Browns
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Eagles
|October 27 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Raiders
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Ravens
|November 7 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Chargers
|November 17 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Steelers
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Cowboys
|December 9 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Titans
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Browns
|December 19 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Broncos
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Steelers
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.