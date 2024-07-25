Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 12 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 24 at NRG Stadium Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

An AFC South battle between the Houston Texans (0-0) and Tennessee Titans (0-0) is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

Titans vs. Texans Tickets & Game Info

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans’ offense averaged 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the league last season.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the league, at 29.1 per game.

The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the league.

In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Texans Offensive Rankings

The Texans’ offense averaged 64 plays per game last year — that made them 10th-best in the league.

In terms of pass attempts, Houston threw the ball 34.8 times per game, 12th in the NFL.

The Texans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the league.

Texans Key Players

C.J. Stroud’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 275.1 fantasy points (18.3 per game) and finish 10th overall among all players and ninth among all QBs.

Joe Mixon ranked sixth among RBs and 27th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 215 fantasy points (12.6 per game) last season.

Last year, Nico Collins’ 180.4 total fantasy points made him the No. 9 WR and the No. 45 fantasy player overall after he averaged 12 fantasy points per game.

Stefon Diggs finished 12th among WRs and 55th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 166.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Texans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Colts September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Bears September 15 at 8:20 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Vikings September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 Jaguars September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Bills October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Patriots October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Packers October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Colts October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Jets October 31 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Lions November 10 at 8:20 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Cowboys November 18 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Titans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Jaguars December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Dolphins December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Chiefs December 21 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Ravens December 25 at 4:30 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Titans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

