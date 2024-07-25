Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 12 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 24 at NRG Stadium
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
An AFC South battle between the Houston Texans (0-0) and Tennessee Titans (0-0) is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium.
Hoping to attend this matchup live at NRG Stadium? Get your tickets now at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Texans Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans’ offense averaged 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the league last season.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the league, at 29.1 per game.
- The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the league.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard had a stellar 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Texans Offensive Rankings
- The Texans’ offense averaged 64 plays per game last year — that made them 10th-best in the league.
- In terms of pass attempts, Houston threw the ball 34.8 times per game, 12th in the NFL.
- The Texans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that put them 20th in the league.
Texans Key Players
- C.J. Stroud’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 275.1 fantasy points (18.3 per game) and finish 10th overall among all players and ninth among all QBs.
- Joe Mixon ranked sixth among RBs and 27th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 215 fantasy points (12.6 per game) last season.
- Last year, Nico Collins’ 180.4 total fantasy points made him the No. 9 WR and the No. 45 fantasy player overall after he averaged 12 fantasy points per game.
- Stefon Diggs finished 12th among WRs and 55th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 166.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game).
Texans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Colts
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Bears
|September 15 at 8:20 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Vikings
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Jaguars
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Bills
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Patriots
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Packers
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Colts
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Jets
|October 31 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Lions
|November 10 at 8:20 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Cowboys
|November 18 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Titans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Jaguars
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Dolphins
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Chiefs
|December 21 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Ravens
|December 25 at 4:30 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Titans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
