Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 16 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) visit a fellow AFC South competitor on Sunday, December 22, 2024, when they match up against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hoping to catch this matchup live at Lucas Oil Stadium? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Colts Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last season, at 59.

Looking at pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the league, at 29.1 per game.

The Titans ran the ball 26.1 times per game, 20th in the NFL.

In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the NFL.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard put together an outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

Colts Offensive Rankings

The Colts ran 64 plays per game offensively last year, the 10th-highest number in the league.

Looking at the passing game, Indianapolis was 17th in the NFL in attempts (33.8 per game).

The Colts are 10th-highest in the league in carries per game, at 28.2.

Colts Key Players

Michael Pittman Jr.’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 141.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game) and finish 83rd overall among all players and 25th among all WRs.

Jonathan Taylor ranked 30th among RBs and 85th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 137.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game).

Last year, Joe Flacco’s 100.9 total fantasy points made him the No. 35 QB and the No. 129 fantasy player overall after he averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game.

Josh Downs put together the 139th-ranked fantasy season (48th among WRs) last season. He scored 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game).

Colts’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away 1 Texans September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home 2 @ Packers September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away 3 Bears September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home 4 Steelers September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home 5 @ Jaguars October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Away 6 @ Titans October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Away 7 Dolphins October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Home 8 @ Texans October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away 9 @ Vikings November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away 10 Bills November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home 11 @ Jets November 17 at 8:20 PM ET Away 12 Lions November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home 13 @ Patriots December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away 15 @ Broncos December 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away 16 Titans December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home 17 @ Giants December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away 18 Jaguars January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

