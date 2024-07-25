Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 8 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) visit a fellow AFC South opponent on Sunday, December 8, 2024, when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) at Nissan Stadium.

Want to attend this game live at Nissan Stadium? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Jaguars Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans’ offense averaged 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the league last season.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.

The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that ranked them 20th in the league.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the NFL in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard racked up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Jaguars Offensive Rankings

The Jaguars ran 66 plays per game offensively last year, the third-highest amount in the league.

Looking at pass attempts, Jacksonville was sixth-highest in the NFL, at 36.5 per game.

The Jaguars’ offense ran the ball 26.6 times per game — that ranked them 17th in the league.

Percentage-wise, Jacksonville passed the ball 55.7% of the time (eighth-highest rate in league).

Jaguars Key Players

Trevor Lawrence’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 262.6 fantasy points (16.4 per game) and finish 14th overall among all players and 12th among all QBs.

Travis Etienne placed 24th overall and third among RBs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 224.4 fantasy points (13.2 per game).

Last year, Gabriel Davis 116.4 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 38 WR and the No. 110 fantasy player overall. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Evan Engram put together the 111th-ranked fantasy season (sixth among TEs) last season. He totaled 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Jaguars’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Dolphins September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Browns September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Bills September 23 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Texans September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Colts October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Bears October 13 at 9:30 AM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Patriots October 20 at 9:30 AM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Packers October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Eagles November 3 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Vikings November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Lions November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Texans December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ Titans December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Jets December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Raiders December 22 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Titans December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Colts January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

