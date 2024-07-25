Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 10 at SoFi Stadium
Published 5:20 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
Sunday, November 10, 2024 will see the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at SoFi Stadium.
Looking to go to this matchup live at SoFi Stadium? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Chargers Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans’ offense ran 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the NFL last year.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the league.
- The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that ranked them 20th in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley placed 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Chargers Offensive Rankings
- The Chargers averaged 65 plays per game offensively last year, the seventh-highest number in the league.
- Looking at the passing game, Los Angeles threw the ball 37.2 times per game, the third-highest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Chargers averaged 25.4 carries per game, the ninth-fewest in the league.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Los Angeles threw the ball on 57.1% of its offensive snaps, the sixth-highest percentage in the NFL.
Chargers Key Players
- Justin Herbert recorded 233.2 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 21st overall among all players and 17th among all QBs.
- Gus Edwards placed 15th among RBs and 47th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 175.0 fantasy points (10.3 per game) last season.
- Last year, D.J. Chark’s 80.5 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 54 WR and the No. 149 fantasy player overall. He averaged 5.8 fantasy points per game.
Chargers’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Raiders
|September 8 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Panthers
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Steelers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Chiefs
|September 29 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Broncos
|October 13 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Cardinals
|October 21 at 9:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Saints
|October 27 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Browns
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Titans
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Bengals
|November 17 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Ravens
|November 25 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Falcons
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Chiefs
|December 8 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Buccaneers
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Broncos
|December 22 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Patriots
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Raiders
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
