Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 10 at SoFi Stadium Published 5:20 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 will see the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at SoFi Stadium.

Titans vs. Chargers Tickets & Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Inglewood, California

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans’ offense ran 59 plays per game — that made them third-worst in the NFL last year.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the league.

The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that ranked them 20th in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Chargers Offensive Rankings

The Chargers averaged 65 plays per game offensively last year, the seventh-highest number in the league.

Looking at the passing game, Los Angeles threw the ball 37.2 times per game, the third-highest number of attempts in the NFL.

The Chargers averaged 25.4 carries per game, the ninth-fewest in the league.

In terms of run vs. pass, Los Angeles threw the ball on 57.1% of its offensive snaps, the sixth-highest percentage in the NFL.

Chargers Key Players

Justin Herbert recorded 233.2 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 21st overall among all players and 17th among all QBs.

Gus Edwards placed 15th among RBs and 47th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 175.0 fantasy points (10.3 per game) last season.

Last year, D.J. Chark’s 80.5 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 54 WR and the No. 149 fantasy player overall. He averaged 5.8 fantasy points per game.

Chargers’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 Raiders September 8 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 @ Panthers September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Steelers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 Chiefs September 29 at 4:25 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Broncos October 13 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Cardinals October 21 at 9:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Saints October 27 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Browns November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Titans November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Bengals November 17 at 4:25 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Ravens November 25 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Falcons December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ Chiefs December 8 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Buccaneers December 15 at 4:25 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Broncos December 22 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Patriots December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Raiders January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

