Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 17 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
On Sunday, November 17, 2024, the Tennessee Titans (0-0) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) match up at Nissan Stadium.
Looking to catch this matchup live at Nissan Stadium? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Vikings Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw it 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Titans ran the ball 26.1 times per game, 20th in the NFL.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Email newsletter signup
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Vikings Offensive Rankings
- The Vikings’ offense averaged 63 plays per game last year — that ranked them 16th in the NFL.
- Looking at pass attempts, Minnesota was fourth-highest in the NFL, at 37.1 per game.
- The Vikings averaged 23.1 carries per game, the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Percentage-wise, Minnesota threw the ball 58.9% of the time (second-highest rate in league).
Vikings Key Players
- Jordan Addison’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 151.3 fantasy points (8.9 per game) and finish 70th overall among all players and 19th among all WRs.
- Justin Jefferson ranked 26th among WRs and 89th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 134.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game).
- Last year, Aaron Jones’ 104.9 total fantasy points made him the No. 122 fantasy player and No. 39 RB. He averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game.
- Ty Chandler put together the 152nd-ranked fantasy season (46th among RBs) last season. He scored 80 fantasy points (5 per game).
Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.
Vikings’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Giants
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|49ers
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Texans
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Packers
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Jets
|October 6 at 9:30 AM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Lions
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Rams
|October 24 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Colts
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Jaguars
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Titans
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Bears
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Cardinals
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Falcons
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bears
|December 16 at 8:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Seahawks
|December 22 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Packers
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Lions
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.