Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Week 9 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 3 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
Nissan Stadium is where the New England Patriots (0-0) will trade blows with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Titans vs. Patriots Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the league in offensive plays per game last season, at 59.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the NFL, at 29.1 per game.
- The Titans’ offense ranked 20th in the NFL in carries per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard recorded 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Patriots Offensive Rankings
- The Patriots averaged 60 plays per game on offense last season, sixth-worst in the league.
- Looking at pass attempts, New England threw the ball 32.8 times per game, 22nd in the league.
- The Patriots’ offense rushes 24.4 times per game — that makes them seventh from bottom in the NFL.
Patriots Key Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson put together an outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 107.7 fantasy points (9 per game) and finish 117th overall among all players and 38th among all RBs.
- Hunter Henry placed 155th overall and 13th among TEs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 77.9 fantasy points (6 per game).
- Last year, K.J. Osborn 72 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 66 WR and the No. 173 fantasy player overall. He averaged 4.8 fantasy points per game.
- Bailey Zappe put together the 180th-ranked fantasy season (40th among QBs) last season. He scored 69.2 fantasy points (6.9 per game).
Patriots’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bengals
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Seahawks
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Jets
|September 19 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ 49ers
|September 29 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Dolphins
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Texans
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Jaguars
|October 20 at 9:30 AM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Jets
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Titans
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Bears
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Rams
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Dolphins
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Colts
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Cardinals
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Bills
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Chargers
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Bills
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
