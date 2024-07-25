Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Week 2 Tickets Available – Sunday, September 15 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:20 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
Nissan Stadium is where the Tennessee Titans (0-0) will do battle with the New York Jets (0-0) on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Looking to attend this matchup live at Nissan Stadium?
Titans vs. Jets Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets:
- Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the league.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the NFL.
- The Titans ran the ball 26.1 times per game, 20th in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard racked up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Jets Offensive Rankings
- The Jets’ offense ran 62 plays per game last year — that ranked them 19th in the league.
- In terms of the passing game, New York was 11th in the league in attempts (35.4 per game).
- The Jets averaged 22.8 carries per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Percentage-wise, New York was sixth-highest in the NFL in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 57.1% of the time.
Jets Key Players
- Breece Hall’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 214.5 fantasy points (12.6 per game) and finish 28th overall among all players and seventh among all RBs.
- Garrett Wilson ranked 36th among WRs and 108th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 118.2 fantasy points (7.0 per game) last season.
- Last year, Tyrod Taylor’s 87.3 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 37 QB and the No. 142 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Tyler Conklin put together the 195th-ranked fantasy season (20th among TEs) last season. He scored 62.1 fantasy points (3.7 per game).
Jets’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ 49ers
|September 9 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Titans
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Patriots
|September 19 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Broncos
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|@ Vikings
|October 6 at 9:30 AM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Bills
|October 14 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Steelers
|October 20 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Patriots
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Texans
|October 31 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Cardinals
|November 10 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Colts
|November 17 at 8:20 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Seahawks
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Dolphins
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Jaguars
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Rams
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Bills
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Dolphins
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
