Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Week 2 Tickets Available – Sunday, September 15 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:20 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Nissan Stadium is where the Tennessee Titans (0-0) will do battle with the New York Jets (0-0) on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Looking to attend this matchup live at Nissan Stadium? Get your tickets now at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Jets Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the league.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the NFL.

The Titans ran the ball 26.1 times per game, 20th in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard racked up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets Offensive Rankings

The Jets’ offense ran 62 plays per game last year — that ranked them 19th in the league.

In terms of the passing game, New York was 11th in the league in attempts (35.4 per game).

The Jets averaged 22.8 carries per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.

Percentage-wise, New York was sixth-highest in the NFL in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 57.1% of the time.

Jets Key Players

Breece Hall’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him rack up 214.5 fantasy points (12.6 per game) and finish 28th overall among all players and seventh among all RBs.

Garrett Wilson ranked 36th among WRs and 108th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 118.2 fantasy points (7.0 per game) last season.

Last year, Tyrod Taylor’s 87.3 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 37 QB and the No. 142 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Tyler Conklin put together the 195th-ranked fantasy season (20th among TEs) last season. He scored 62.1 fantasy points (3.7 per game).

Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ 49ers September 9 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 @ Titans September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Patriots September 19 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 Broncos September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 @ Vikings October 6 at 9:30 AM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Bills October 14 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Steelers October 20 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Patriots October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Texans October 31 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Cardinals November 10 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Colts November 17 at 8:20 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Seahawks December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ Dolphins December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Jaguars December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Rams December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Bills December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Dolphins January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.