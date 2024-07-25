Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Week 13 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 1 at Commanders Field Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Tennessee Titans (0-0) go head to head with the Washington Commanders (0-0) at Commanders Field.

Hoping to catch this game live at Commanders Field? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Commanders Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

City: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Commanders Field

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the NFL.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.

The Titans ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard recorded 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Commanders Offensive Rankings

The Commanders’ offense averaged 62 plays per game last season — that made them 19th in the league.

In terms of pass attempts, Washington was No. 1 in the NFL, at 37.4 per game.

The Commanders were bottom in the league in carries per game, at 21.1.

Percentage-wise, Washington was No. 1 in the NFL in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 60% of the time.

Commanders Key Players

Brian Robinson Jr. recorded 162.1 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in 2023 and finished 60th overall among all players and 23rd among all RBs.

Austin Ekeler ranked 88th overall and 33rd among RBs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 134.4 fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Last year, Terry McLaurin’s 124.2 total fantasy points made him the No. 99 fantasy player and No. 33 WR. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.

Jahan Dotson finished 58th among WRs and 160th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 75.8 fantasy points (4.5 per game).

Commanders’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Buccaneers September 8 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Giants September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Bengals September 23 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Cardinals September 29 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Browns October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Ravens October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Panthers October 20 at 4:05 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Bears October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Giants November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Steelers November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Eagles November 14 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Cowboys November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Titans December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Saints December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Eagles December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Falcons December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Cowboys January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

