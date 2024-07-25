Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Week 13 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 1 at Commanders Field
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Tennessee Titans (0-0) go head to head with the Washington Commanders (0-0) at Commanders Field.
Hoping to catch this game live at Commanders Field? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Commanders Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last season, third-worst in the NFL.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.
- The Titans ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard recorded 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley placed 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Commanders Offensive Rankings
- The Commanders’ offense averaged 62 plays per game last season — that made them 19th in the league.
- In terms of pass attempts, Washington was No. 1 in the NFL, at 37.4 per game.
- The Commanders were bottom in the league in carries per game, at 21.1.
- Percentage-wise, Washington was No. 1 in the NFL in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 60% of the time.
Commanders Key Players
- Brian Robinson Jr. recorded 162.1 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in 2023 and finished 60th overall among all players and 23rd among all RBs.
- Austin Ekeler ranked 88th overall and 33rd among RBs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 134.4 fantasy points (9.6 per game).
- Last year, Terry McLaurin’s 124.2 total fantasy points made him the No. 99 fantasy player and No. 33 WR. He averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game.
- Jahan Dotson finished 58th among WRs and 160th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 75.8 fantasy points (4.5 per game).
Commanders’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Buccaneers
|September 8 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Giants
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Bengals
|September 23 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Cardinals
|September 29 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Browns
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Ravens
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Panthers
|October 20 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Bears
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Giants
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Steelers
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Eagles
|November 14 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Cowboys
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Titans
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Saints
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Eagles
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Falcons
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Cowboys
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.