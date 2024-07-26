Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 26 Published 5:24 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Francisco Lindor will lead the charge for the New York Mets (54-48) on Friday, July 26, when they battle Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (54-47) at Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets, at -145, are favored in this contest, while the Braves are underdogs at +120. This matchup’s over/under has been listed at 8. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -145

Mets -145 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +120

Braves +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-5) will take the mound for the Braves, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the big leagues.

Atlanta is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 20th in the majors with 424 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

