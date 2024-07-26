How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, July 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Friday, July 26, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies, should provide some fireworks.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 26

Cleveland Guardians (61-41) at Philadelphia Phillies (64-38)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (56-45) at Detroit Tigers (51-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 4.86 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (49-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (52-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.95 ERA)

Shane Baz (0-1, 3.95 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51 ERA)

San Diego Padres (55-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83 ERA)

Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83 ERA) Padres Starter: Adam Mazur (0-0, 0 ERA)

Texas Rangers (51-52) at Toronto Blue Jays (46-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.6 ERA)

New York Yankees (60-44) at Boston Red Sox (54-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA)

Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-9, 3.99 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (54-47) at New York Mets (54-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (0-0, 0 ERA)

Kodai Senga (0-0, 0 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.92 ERA)

Miami Marlins (37-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88 ERA) Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.59 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (49-55) at Kansas City Royals (56-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (6-6, 3 ERA)

Brady Singer (6-6, 3 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-8, 6.69 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42) at Houston Astros (53-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63 ERA)

Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (53-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.03 ERA)

Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.03 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (7-7, 3.2 ERA)

Washington Nationals (47-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.54 ERA)

Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.54 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.2 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (42-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.66 ERA)

Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.66 ERA) Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn (3-2, 4.11 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-50) at Arizona Diamondbacks (53-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (7-5, 3.64 ERA)

Zac Gallen (7-5, 3.64 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.57 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-65) at San Francisco Giants (49-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA)

Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.63 ERA)

