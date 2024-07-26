How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26 Published 7:05 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Charlie Morton gets the nod on the mound for the Atlanta Braves aiming to shut down Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Atlanta is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 424 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

The Braves rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.194 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (5-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 18 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in eight of them.

Morton has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away – Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.