Joseph Clayton “J.C.” Gilpin, 90 Published 9:51 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joseph Clayton “J.C.” Gilpin, age 90, of Harrogate, TN went Home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2024. He was born March 17, 1934 in Ewing, VA to the late Garrett and Ora (Wells) Gilpin. At the age of 21, he married Jewell (Yeary) Gilpin, a marriage lasting 67 years, until her death on October 4, 2022.

J.C. worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years without accident or incident, a fact he was very proud of. The children on his route, now older adults, still comment about his steady supply of bubble gum or candy, and they waited for his arrival each day at the mailbox.

He was a friend to all people, young and old, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He would often say, “that’s what neighbors and Christians do.”

Email newsletter signup

J.C. was a proud member of Tiprell Community Full Gospel Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jewell (Yeary) Gilpin, brothers Ira Gilpin, Tilman Gilpin and infant Otis Gilpin, sisters Martha Frye, Suzie Wright, Reva Eldridge, Irene Craig, and Josephine Nolan. He is survived by his daughter Karen Fay Ramsey and husband Jimmy of Speedwell, TN, sons David Gilpin and wife Beverly of Harrogate, TN, Paul Gilpin and wife Sue of Harrogate, TN, eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation and Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate care of their father.

Family and friends will meet at 4:45 PM Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Mount Zion Church Cemetery, 1189 Mt. Zion Road, Tazewell, TN 37879, for graveside services beginning at 5PM with Rev. Dewayne Hatfield officiating. Music will be provided by David Gilpin and Dora Jackson. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearer: Jack Odell.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Gilpin Family.