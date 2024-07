Panthers host Middlesboro for 7-on-7 scrimmage Published 9:00 am Friday, July 26, 2024

The Cumberland Gap Panthers and new head coach Nick Nash hosted the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets for a 7-on-7 scrimmage last Thursday. The Panthers will open the regular season on Friday, August 23 at home against Cosby. (Photos by Jay Compton)