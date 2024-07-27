Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 27 Published 5:24 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

On Saturday, July 27, Francisco Lindor’s New York Mets (55-48) host Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (54-48) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets, at -120, are favored in this game, while the Braves are underdogs at +100. This contest’s over/under is 8.5. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -120

Mets -120 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100

Braves +100 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Schwellenbach has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 118 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 311 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 13th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the majors with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.196 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

