How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, July 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Saturday, July 27, 2024
The Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see on a Saturday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 27
Texas Rangers (51-53) at Toronto Blue Jays (47-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53 ERA)
San Diego Padres (56-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (8-6, 3.28 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (50-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (52-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.19 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (54-48) at New York Mets (55-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5, 4.62 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (62-41) at Philadelphia Phillies (64-39)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (2-0, 2.81 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Carlos Carrasco (3-8, 5.32 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (57-45) at Detroit Tigers (51-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.65 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-66) at San Francisco Giants (50-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.83 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.19 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (62-43) at Houston Astros (54-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.75 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.4 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (49-56) at Kansas City Royals (57-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.86 ERA)
Miami Marlins (38-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.17 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (0-0, 0 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (54-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.54 ERA)
Washington Nationals (48-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.99 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.44 ERA)
New York Yankees (60-45) at Boston Red Sox (55-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.37 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.51 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (52-51) at Arizona Diamondbacks (54-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.74 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 2.7 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (43-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (6-6, 4.67 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-66) at San Francisco Giants (50-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
