How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27 Published 4:05 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the nod on the mound for the Atlanta Braves against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 118 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the big leagues.

Atlanta ranks 13th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the majors with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.196 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Schwellenbach (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Schwellenbach has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away – Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home – –

