Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 28 Published 1:25 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

On Sunday, July 28 at 1:40 PM ET, the New York Mets (55-49) host the Atlanta Braves (55-48) at Citi Field. David Peterson will get the ball for the Mets, while Reynaldo Lopez will take the hill for the Braves.

Sportsbooks have listed the Mets (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (-110). This matchup carries a total of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Lopez (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.

Lopez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 121 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 315 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 432 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.