How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 28

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati Reds (50-54) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.64 ERA)

Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.64 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (7-4, 3.14 ERA)

San Diego Padres (57-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.48 ERA)

Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.48 ERA) Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-5, 4.17 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (62-42) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-39)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)

Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA) Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)

Texas Rangers (51-54) at Toronto Blue Jays (48-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (8-8, 4.08 ERA)

José Berríos (8-8, 4.08 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (55-48) at New York Mets (55-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA)

David Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA) Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.12 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Minnesota Twins (57-46) at Detroit Tigers (52-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo (5-1, 3.47 ERA)

Alex Faedo (5-1, 3.47 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (9-5, 4.04 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (50-56) at Kansas City Royals (57-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (7-6, 3.23 ERA)

Cole Ragans (7-6, 3.23 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.15 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-44) at Houston Astros (55-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA) Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (0-0, 0 ERA)

Miami Marlins (39-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.14 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.14 ERA) Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-1, 3.92 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (55-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-7, 3.07 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-7, 3.07 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.41 ERA)

Washington Nationals (49-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 5.02 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-8, 5.02 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.95 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-68) at San Francisco Giants (52-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.01 ERA)

Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.01 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.7 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (44-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA)

José Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA) Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-52) at Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Yilber Diaz (1-1, 5.4 ERA)

Yilber Diaz (1-1, 5.4 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.34 ERA)

New York Yankees (61-45) at Boston Red Sox (55-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA)

Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (10-7, 4.42 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.