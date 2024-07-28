How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28 Published 1:08 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

David Peterson and Reynaldo Lopez will start for their respective teams when the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 121 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 432 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Braves rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Lopez (7-4) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away – Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Reynaldo López Max Meyer

