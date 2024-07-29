7 arrested in drug bust on Cape Norris Road Published 2:35 pm Monday, July 29, 2024

Seven people were arrested on Monday, July 22, on various drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cape Norris Road in New Tazewell, according to a release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Claiborne County Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the Special Response Team executed the warrant at 738 Cape Norris Road.

During the search, detectives recovered methamphetamine packaged for resale, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two individuals were found in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division resulted in the arrest of seven individuals. All seven individuals have been charged with various misdemeanor and felony crimes including conspiracy to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine, resulting from the investigation of illegal sale of narcotics in Claiborne County Tennessee.

Arrested were the following: James Gilbert, 59, Paul Parish, 61, Jody L. Warren, 48, Ella Mae Barnett, 52, Shawn Samic, 28, Amber Harbaugh, 29, Jonathan Letner, 31.