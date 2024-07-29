Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 29 Published 9:24 am Monday, July 29, 2024

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers (60-45) will host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (56-48) at American Family Field on Monday, July 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers (-120), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Braves (+100) This matchup has an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday, July 29, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100

Braves +100 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 441 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

