Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 29

Published 9:24 am Monday, July 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 29

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers (60-45) will host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (56-48) at American Family Field on Monday, July 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers (-120), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Braves (+100) This matchup has an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, July 29, 2024
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

  • Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
  • Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100
  • Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • Grant Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
  • Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
  • The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 441 (4.2 per game).
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
  • Atlanta has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
  • Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
  • The Braves have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 28

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 28

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 27

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 27

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 26

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 26

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 25

Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup