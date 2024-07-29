Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 29
Published 9:24 am Monday, July 29, 2024
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers (60-45) will host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (56-48) at American Family Field on Monday, July 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.
The Brewers (-120), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Braves (+100) This matchup has an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 29, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100
- Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Grant Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
- Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 441 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
