David Lynn Simmons, 68 Published 4:01 pm Monday, July 29, 2024

David Lynn Simmons, age 68, of New Tazewell was born on February 6, 1956, and went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on July 26, 2024. David was saved at Lily Grove Missionary Baptist at a young age and was a member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church until his death. Throughout his entire life, David was witty, intelligent, and loved to laugh. He loved all kinds of music, especially the Allman Brothers. He too loved to ride motorcycles and for a few years was a member of the Iron Eagle Disciples. Everyone who knew David knew how much he loved his family. He was a very devoted and loving husband who showed his wife what love truly was, as well as an amazing son, brother, father, friend, and grandfather. He leaves behind pieces of personality in everyone who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Simmons, sister Melinda Simmons, grandparents, Willie Mae Noah, Harriet Simmons, and Otis Simmons.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Simmons. Mother Barbara Noah Simmons. Sister and brother-in-law, Teresa (Tim) Simmons Runyan. Son Matthew (Erin) Simmons. Daughter Megan (Michael) Simmons McCall. Stepdaughters Tabitha (Jay) Davis, Tina Monday and David Elkins, Kelly Cardwell and Andy Baker. Mother-in-law Bettie Walker. Grandchildren Shane (Elizabeth) Smart, Ethen (Kayli) Daniels, Abigail, Emily, Julia, Samuel, Bryson, Bentley, Elijah, Izzy, Mavryck, Adyson, Hudson, Ryleigh, Mason, and Daisy. Nephews Phillip (Ty X. Zephyr), Patrick, Nicholas Runyan as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1pm on Wednesday, June 31. Funeral services are to follow at Coffey Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Liford officiating and songs by Living Waters. The graveside service is to follow at Fairview Cemetery, New Tazewell, TN.

Pallbearers: Matthew Simmons, Andy Baker, David Elkins, Ethen Daniels, Shane Smart, and Wayne Page.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bryson Cardwell, Bentley Baker, Elijah Monday, Michael McCall, Phillip (Ty X. Zephyr), Patrick, Nicholas Runyan, and Samuel Davis.

Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff of Suncrest Hospice of New Tazewell, TN; specifically, thank you to Anthony Williamson HHA for his gentle, loving care and friendship.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.