How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, July 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday’s MLB schedule includes the New York Yankees playing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 29

Toronto Blue Jays (49-56) at Baltimore Orioles (62-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA)

Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69 ERA)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cleveland Guardians (63-42) at Detroit Tigers (52-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.5 ERA)

New York Yankees (62-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (10-5, 3.1 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (51-56) at Cincinnati Reds (50-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.83 ERA)

Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.83 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (58-46) at New York Mets (55-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (5-6, 4.02 ERA)

José Quintana (5-6, 4.02 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (56-51) at Boston Red Sox (55-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-7, 4.5 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (4-7, 4.5 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 2.72 ERA)

Texas Rangers (51-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (54-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92 ERA)

Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (56-48) at Milwaukee Brewers (60-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.6 ERA)

Colin Rea (9-3, 3.6 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.7 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (57-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.25 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.25 ERA) Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.75 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-52) at Houston Astros (55-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Jake Bloss (0-1, 6.94 ERA)

Jake Bloss (0-1, 6.94 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.93 ERA)

Washington Nationals (49-57) at Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.11 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.11 ERA) Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.34 ERA)

