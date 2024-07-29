How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29 Published 7:05 am Monday, July 29, 2024

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday, July 29, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 125 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 441 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 28.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Reynaldo López Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home – –

