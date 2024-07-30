2024 Indiana Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:55 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Indiana Hoosiers have +29000 odds to take home the Big Ten title in 2024, which ranks them 16th in the conference. Additionally they have +100000 odds to win a CFP title. Check out the numbers below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Indiana Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +29000 (Bet $10 to win $2,900.00)

+29000 (Bet $10 to win $2,900.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $13.80 to win $10 on the over with -138 odds)

Indiana 2024 Schedule

Based on the squad’s opponents’ combined win total last year, Indiana get the 38th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. The Hoosiers will suit up for six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Florida International August 31 1 – Western Illinois September 6 2 – @ UCLA September 14 3 – Charlotte September 21 4 – Maryland September 28 5 – @ Northwestern October 5 6 – Nebraska October 19 8 – Washington October 26 9 – @ Michigan State November 2 10 – Michigan November 9 11 – @ Ohio State November 23 13 – Purdue November 30 14 –

