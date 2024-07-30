2024 Iowa Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes are +3300 to take home the Big Ten title in 2024, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Additionally they have +25000 odds to win the national championship. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Iowa Hawkeyes’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Iowa Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +3300 (Bet $10 to win $330.00)

+3300 (Bet $10 to win $330.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 8.5 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 on the over with +160 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Iowa Hawkeyes futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Iowa 2024 Schedule

Iowa will have to deal with the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season (82). The Hawkeyes will play eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that tallied nine or more victories and zero squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Watch Iowa Hawkeyes games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Illinois State August 31 1 – Iowa State September 7 2 – Troy September 14 3 – @ Minnesota September 21 4 – @ Ohio State October 5 6 – Washington October 12 7 – @ Michigan State October 19 8 – Northwestern October 26 9 – Wisconsin November 2 10 – @ UCLA November 8 11 – @ Maryland November 23 13 – Nebraska November 29 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.