2024 Maryland Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:56 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Maryland Terrapins are +12000 to win the Big Ten in 2024, as they carry the 10th-ranked odds in the conference. They also have +50000 odds to win a CFP title. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant stats you need to know, in the piece below.

Maryland Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,200.00)

+12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,200.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10 to win $11.60 on the over with +116 odds)

Maryland 2024 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Maryland will be facing the 73rd-ranked schedule this season. The Terrapins have six games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including three teams that compiled nine or more wins and three with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result UConn August 31 1 – Michigan State September 7 2 – @ Virginia September 14 3 – Villanova September 21 4 – @ Indiana September 28 5 – Northwestern October 11 7 – USC October 19 8 – @ Minnesota October 26 9 – @ Oregon November 9 11 – Rutgers November 16 12 – Iowa November 23 13 – @ Penn State November 30 14 –

