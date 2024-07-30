2024 Michigan Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:56 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Michigan Wolverines are +750 to win the Big Ten in 2024, as they carry the fourth-ranked odds in the conference. They also have +2500 odds to bring home the College Football Playoff title. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant numbers you need to know, in the piece below.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Michigan Wolverines’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Michigan Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00)

+750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 8.5 (Bet $16.20 to win $10 on the over with -162 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Michigan Wolverines futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Michigan 2024 Schedule

According to its opponents’ combined win total last year (90), Michigan will have to deal with the fifth-hardest schedule in college football. In 2024, the Wolverines will go head-to-head with eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that totaled three or fewer wins a year ago.

Watch Michigan Wolverines games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Fresno State August 31 1 – Texas September 7 2 – Arkansas State September 14 3 – USC September 21 4 – Minnesota September 28 5 – @ Washington October 5 6 – @ Illinois October 19 8 – Michigan State October 26 9 – Oregon November 2 10 – @ Indiana November 9 11 – Northwestern November 23 13 – @ Ohio State November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.