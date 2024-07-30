2024 Michigan State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

In terms of claiming the Big Ten title in 2024, the Michigan State Spartans rank 14th in the conference, with +23000 odds. They also have +100000 odds to bring home a CFP title. In the article below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Michigan State Spartans’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Michigan State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +23000 (Bet $10 to win $2,300.00)

+23000 (Bet $10 to win $2,300.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $15.40 to win $10 on the over with -154 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Michigan State Spartans futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Michigan State 2024 Schedule

Michigan State will face the 28th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season (79). In 2024, the Spartans will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Watch Michigan State Spartans games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Florida Atlantic August 30 1 – @ Maryland September 7 2 – Prairie View A&M September 14 3 – @ Boston College September 21 4 – Ohio State September 28 5 – @ Oregon October 4 6 – Iowa October 19 8 – @ Michigan October 26 9 – Indiana November 2 10 – @ Illinois November 16 12 – Purdue November 22 13 – Rutgers November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.