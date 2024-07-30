2024 Penn State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:56 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Penn State Nittany Lions look like real contenders in 2024, as they sport +500 odds to win the Big Ten, which ranks them third in the conference. They also have +2000 odds to win a national championship. Check out the numbers below, if you’re thinking about placing a futures bet on any of their odds.

Penn State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00)

+500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9.5 (Bet $17.20 to win $10 on the over with -172 odds)

Penn State 2024 Schedule

Penn State will have to manage the 18th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (81). The Nittany Lions have eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that piled up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ West Virginia August 31 1 – Bowling Green September 7 2 – Kent State September 21 4 – Illinois September 28 5 – UCLA October 5 6 – @ USC October 12 7 – @ Wisconsin October 26 9 – Ohio State November 2 10 – Washington November 9 11 – @ Purdue November 16 12 – @ Minnesota November 23 13 – Maryland November 30 14 –

