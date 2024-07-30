2024 Purdue Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

In terms of claiming the Big Ten title in 2024, the Purdue Boilermakers rank 17th in the conference, with +35000 odds. In addition they have +100000 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the piece below, we analyze the futures odds and other important data.

Purdue Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $10 to win $14.20 on the over with +142 odds)

Purdue 2024 Schedule

Purdue will have the 24th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (80). The Boilermakers have seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2023, including four teams that notched nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Indiana State August 31 1 – Notre Dame September 14 3 – @ Oregon State September 21 4 – Nebraska September 28 5 – @ Wisconsin October 5 6 – @ Illinois October 12 7 – Oregon October 18 8 – Northwestern November 2 10 – @ Ohio State November 9 11 – Penn State November 16 12 – @ Michigan State November 22 13 – @ Indiana November 30 14 –

