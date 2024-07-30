2024 Rutgers Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:55 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

In terms of clinching the Big Ten title in 2024, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rank 11th in the conference, with +15000 odds. In addition they have +80000 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the piece below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Rutgers Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00)

+80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10 to win $12.80 on the over with +128 odds)

Rutgers 2024 Schedule

Rutgers is facing the 85th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total last year). The Scarlet Knights have six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes one team that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Howard August 29 1 – Akron September 7 2 – @ Virginia Tech September 21 4 – Washington September 27 5 – @ Nebraska October 5 6 – Wisconsin October 12 7 – UCLA October 19 8 – @ USC October 25 9 – Minnesota November 9 11 – @ Maryland November 16 12 – Illinois November 23 13 – @ Michigan State November 30 14 –

