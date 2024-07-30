2024 UCLA Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:55 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The UCLA Bruins are +15000 to win the Big Ten in 2024, as they carry the 11th-ranked odds in the conference. In addition they have +80000 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant statistics you need to know, in the article below.

UCLA Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00)

+80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $14.40 to win $10 on the over with -144 odds)

UCLA 2024 Schedule

UCLA will have to deal with the fourth-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season (91). The Bruins will hit the gridiron for eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes five teams that totaled nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Hawai’i August 31 1 – Indiana September 14 3 – @ LSU September 21 4 – Oregon September 28 5 – @ Penn State October 5 6 – Minnesota October 12 7 – @ Rutgers October 19 8 – @ Nebraska November 2 10 – Iowa November 8 11 – @ Washington November 15 12 – USC November 23 13 – Fresno State November 30 14 –

