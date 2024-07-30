Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 30 Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

On Tuesday, July 30, Willy Adames’ Milwaukee Brewers (61-45) host Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (56-49) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers, at -130, are favored in this matchup, while the Braves are underdogs at +105. This matchup carries a total of 9 runs (over -120; under +100).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time: 8:10 PM ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -130

Brewers -130 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +105

Braves +105 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 444 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.52 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.192 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

