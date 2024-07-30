How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30

Published 7:05 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BSWI
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves’ 128 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
  • Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • Atlanta has scored 444 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
  • Atlanta has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
  • Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
  • The Braves have a combined 1.192 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • The Braves will send out Bryce Elder for his first start of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter
7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino
7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga
7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill
7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson
7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea
7/30/2024 Brewers Away Bryce Elder
7/31/2024 Brewers Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta
8/1/2024 Marlins Home Charlie Morton Trevor Rogers
8/2/2024 Marlins Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer
8/3/2024 Marlins Home Kyle Tyler
8/4/2024 Marlins Home Edward Cabrera

