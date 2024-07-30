How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Published 7:05 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves’ 128 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta has scored 444 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- The Braves have a combined 1.192 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send out Bryce Elder for his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|–
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Max Meyer
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Edward Cabrera
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.