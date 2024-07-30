How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30 Published 7:05 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 128 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 444 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.192 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send out Bryce Elder for his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Bryce Elder – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Charlie Morton Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home – Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera

