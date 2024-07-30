Tennessee 2024 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats Published 4:15 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

A strong season is a possibility for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2024, given their win total over/under of nine.

Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9 +110 -130 47.6%

Volunteers’ 2023 Performance

The Volunteers won the Citrus Bowl a season ago after finishing 9-4. They put up 31.8 points per game (35th in the nation) while their defense allowed 20.3 (22nd).

Tennessee ranked 31st in total defense last season (335.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in FBS with 448.1 total yards per game.

Tennessee ranked 51st in pass offense (243.3 passing yards per game) and 64th in pass defense (221.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

UT was 7-1 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

When underdogs the Vols were winless (0-2). But as favorites they went 8-2.

Tennessee’s Impact Players (2023)

Name Position Stats Joe Milton QB 2,814 YDS (64.8%) / 20 TD / 5 INT

299 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 24.9 RUSH YPG Joe Milton III QB 2,612 YDS (64.2%) / 18 TD / 5 INT

266 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 24.2 RUSH YPG Jaylen Wright RB 1,013 YDS / 4 TD / 84.4 YPG / 7.4 YPC Jaylen Wright RB 898 YDS / 4 TD / 81.6 YPG / 7.2 YPC Aaron Beasley LB 2 TKL / 0.0 TFL James Pearce Jr. DL 24 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK Jaylen McCollough DB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Tyler Baron DL 27 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Volunteers’ Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents’ combined win total last year, the Volunteers will be playing the 73rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Tennessee is facing the 50th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents’ combined win total last year).

Tennessee has a schedule that features five games in 2024 against teams that finished above .500 in 2023 (four of those teams won nine or more games and three of them picked up less than four wins).

Tennessee 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Chattanooga August 31 – – – 2 @ North Carolina State September 7 – Volunteers (-5.5) 3 Kent State September 14 – – – 4 @ Oklahoma September 21 – – – 6 @ Arkansas October 5 – – – 7 Florida October 12 – – – 8 Alabama October 19 – – – 10 Kentucky November 2 – – – 11 Mississippi State November 9 – – – 12 @ Georgia November 16 – – – 13 UTEP November 23 – – – 14 @ Vanderbilt November 30 – – –

