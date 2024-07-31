2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 2:40 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
If you’re wanting to put money on the winner of the College Football National Championship, we list the top teams and odds below. There are plenty of contenders aiming for the title, with Georgia (+300) and Ohio State (+325) leading the charge.
Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Georgia or your own favorite team’s odds to win the national championship.
Top 2025 College Football Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Georgia
|+300
|Ohio State
|+325
|Texas
|+775
|Oregon
|+800
|Alabama
|+1500
|Ole Miss
|+1500
|LSU
|+1700
|Penn State
|+2000
|Notre Dame
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2500
|Florida State
|+2500
|Tennessee
|+3000
Email newsletter signup
Make your national championship winning pick on BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.