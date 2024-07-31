2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 2:40 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

If you’re wanting to put money on the winner of the College Football National Championship, we list the top teams and odds below. There are plenty of contenders aiming for the title, with Georgia (+300) and Ohio State (+325) leading the charge.

Top 2025 College Football Championship Odds

Team Odds to Win
Georgia +300
Ohio State +325
Texas +775
Oregon +800
Alabama +1500
Ole Miss +1500
LSU +1700
Penn State +2000
Notre Dame +2000
Michigan +2500
Florida State +2500
Tennessee +3000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

