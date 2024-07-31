BetMGM, Penn, Action 24/7 fined for violating Tennessee sports wagering rules Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

Three Tennessee sports wagering operators were fined at the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council’s July meeting with BetMGM, Penn (ESPN Bet) and Action 24/7 receiving fines for violating rules.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM was fined $25,000 for permitting wagers to be placed on penalties in a contest, which is against Tennessee rules.

Action 24/7 was fined $18,000 for allowing self-excluded bettors to deposit and wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook was recently fined $50,000 after it allowed eight people who were on an in-app self-exclusion list to place bets during that exclusion.

Penn, which operates ESPN Bet, was fined $9,000 for failing to self-exclude a bettor and $3,000 for sending marketing messages to self-excluded bettors.