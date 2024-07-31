Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 31 Published 1:24 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers (61-46) and the Atlanta Braves (57-49) will go head to head on Wednesday, July 31 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta getting the nod for the Brewers and Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

At -110, the Braves are the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Brewers, who are -110. This game’s total is 8.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110

Brewers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Sale (13-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 129 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 20th in the majors with 449 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

