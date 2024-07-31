How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Published 4:08 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Willy Adames and Austin Riley will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the majors.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 449 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (13-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ross
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Max Meyer
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|–
