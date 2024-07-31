Local students hope to bring a SPARK to Claiborne County Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024

A group of students is working to raise funds and community support for a new project that would put on monthly events for the area youth to enjoy.

Eli Keck, who is about to start his junior year at Claiborne High, said the project got its start during the Appalachian Youth Summit at LMU this summer.

“Everybody had to do a little group project and I wound up being in a group with Braxton (Stubblefield), who is also from Claiborne County, and Emma and Anna who are from Letcher County, Kentucky,” Keck said. “They had recently lost their Rec Center in Letcher County and the girls were pretty hurt about that.As a group we decided that a big problem in our community is there’s not enough for kids to do.

“That’s why kids turn to vapes, turn to drugs, turn to all of the other things because there’s nothing else to do.”

The idea they came up with is called SPARK, which stands for Students Providing Activities for Rural Kids. The group has been planning different events they could put on each month.

Kick has already spoken with the Claiborne County School Board, Director of Schools Meredith Arnold and CHS Principal Craig Ivey and they are all on board.

They have provided him with a signed letter of recommendation he can show to area businesses as he tries to raise some funding to help the group put on bigger and better events.

He’s also scheduled to speak at the Claiborne County Commission’s August meeting.

“I’ll be pitching my idea to see if we can get more county help and support for this project,” Keck said.