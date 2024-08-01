How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 1: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 1
Baltimore Orioles (65-44) at Cleveland Guardians (65-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.2 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (60-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (12-5, 2.66 ERA)
Miami Marlins (40-68) at Atlanta Braves (58-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.25 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-0, 3 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (56-52) at Chicago Cubs (52-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (39-70) at Los Angeles Angels (47-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA)
