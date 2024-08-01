How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 1: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 1

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baltimore Orioles (65-44) at Cleveland Guardians (65-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA)

Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.2 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (60-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA)

Keider Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (12-5, 2.66 ERA)

Miami Marlins (40-68) at Atlanta Braves (58-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.25 ERA)

Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.25 ERA) Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-0, 3 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (56-52) at Chicago Cubs (52-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (39-70) at Los Angeles Angels (47-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA)

Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.