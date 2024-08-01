‘Night with the Legends’ raises $100,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs Published 3:59 pm Thursday, August 1, 2024

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Claiborne County raised $100,000 last Tuesday with a special event called “A Night with the Legends” that featured Dr. Jerry Punch leading a question and answer session with NASCAR legends Rusty and Kenny Wallace.

Tickets were $100 and included a dinner catered by Nineteen19 at Claiborne High School.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Rusty Wallace Family of Dealerships, Rusty Wallace, and Kenny Wallace, we can continue to provide essential academic programming, teach healthy lifestyles, and offer social and emotional support to our members,” said Ashlyn Roney, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Claiborne County. “Your support plays a pivotal role in transforming the lives of our members daily. We are incredibly thankful for your commitment to making a difference in our community and are proud to count you as friends. Thank you to everyone who joined us and made this event unforgettable.”

During the event, people had a chance to learn about the Wallaces’ experiences on the race track and behind the wheel of racecars.

They shared stories about how they got into racing with their dad in St. Louis, Missouri and how that success led to their careers in NASCAR.

Rusty won his first NASCAR race at Bristol during his 1985 Rookie of the Year season and went on to a long and successful career that included 55 victories and a NASCAR Championship in 1989.

Kenny won nine races in the Xfinity Series and said his most memorable moment was a second place finish at the 1998 Bud Shootout at Daytona when he bump-drafted Rusty to a victory after restart late in the race.

“I love Tennessee, I love the Boy & Girls Club, and I loved coming out here tonight. This was fantastic,” Rusty Wallace said in closing.