Odds to Win 2024 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
Hoping to find odds on the winner of the ACC? Then you’ve come to the right spot. Florida State (+290) and Clemson (+360) are the top two contenders, and we analyze the rest of the top teams later on in this piece.
Odds to Win the ACC
|Team
|Odds to Win ACC
|Florida State
|+290
|Clemson
|+360
|Miami (FL)
|+450
|North Carolina State
|+650
|Louisville
|+800
|Virginia Tech
|+1000
|SMU
|+1400
|North Carolina
|+2200
|Syracuse
|+4000
|California
|+5000
|Pittsburgh
|+10000
|Georgia Tech
|+10000
|Duke
|+10000
|Boston College
|+12500
|Virginia
|+15000
|Wake Forest
|+25000
|Stanford
|+50000
ACC Upcoming Games
- Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on ESPN
- SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network
