Odds to Win 2024 Big 12 Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

The Utah Utes (+300) and the Kansas State Wildcats (+350) are among the favorites to clinch the Big 12 this season. You can find a full list of teams with the next best odds in the article below.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the Big 12.

Odds to Win the Big 12

Team Odds to Win Big 12 Utah +300 Kansas State +350 Oklahoma State +700 Kansas +800 UCF +900 Iowa State +1000 Texas Tech +1000 Arizona +1400 West Virginia +2000 TCU +2000 Colorado +2500 Baylor +6000 Cincinnati +8000 Arizona State +10000 BYU +15000 Houston +15000

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Utah Utes or your favorite team to win the Big 12 on BetMGM.

Big 12 Upcoming Games

Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.

North Dakota State Bison at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN Lindenwood Lions at Kansas Jayhawks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ TCU Horned Frogs at Stanford Cardinal 10:30 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN

10:30 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX Tarleton State Texans at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ UNLV Rebels at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1 Wyoming Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1

10:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1 New Mexico Lobos at Arizona Wildcats 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.