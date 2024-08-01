Odds to Win 2024 CUSA Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
Looking to bet on the winner of CUSA in 2024? Liberty (-210) and Western Kentucky (+475) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.
Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the CUSA.
Odds to Win the CUSA
|Team
|Odds to Win CUSA
|Liberty
|-210
|Western Kentucky
|+475
|Jacksonville State
|+525
|Middle Tennessee
|+2500
|Louisiana Tech
|+2500
|UTEP
|+6000
|New Mexico State
|+8000
|Florida International
|+12500
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Liberty Flames or your favorite team to win the CUSA on BetMGM.
CUSA Upcoming Games
Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network
- UTEP Miners at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX
- Florida International Panthers at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN
- Campbell Fighting Camels at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN
- Nicholls State Colonels at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.