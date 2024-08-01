Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

To win the MAC this season, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (+225) and the Toledo Rockets (+325) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.

Odds to Win the MAC

Team Odds to Win MAC Miami (OH) +225 Toledo +325 Western Michigan +550 Bowling Green +600 Northern Illinois +650 Ohio +1300 Central Michigan +1400 Buffalo +3500 Eastern Michigan +3500 Ball State +4000 Akron +6000 Kent State +15000

MAC Upcoming Games

Lafayette Leopards at Buffalo Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ Fordham Rams at Bowling Green Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Central Michigan Chippewas 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ Duquesne Dukes at Toledo Rockets 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ Western Michigan Broncos at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1

9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1 Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU Eastern Michigan Eagles at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network Miami (OH) RedHawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

