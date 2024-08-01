Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
To win the MAC this season, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (+225) and the Toledo Rockets (+325) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.
Odds to Win the MAC
|Team
|Odds to Win MAC
|Miami (OH)
|+225
|Toledo
|+325
|Western Michigan
|+550
|Bowling Green
|+600
|Northern Illinois
|+650
|Ohio
|+1300
|Central Michigan
|+1400
|Buffalo
|+3500
|Eastern Michigan
|+3500
|Ball State
|+4000
|Akron
|+6000
|Kent State
|+15000
MAC Upcoming Games
- Lafayette Leopards at Buffalo Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Fordham Rams at Bowling Green Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Central Michigan Chippewas 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Duquesne Dukes at Toledo Rockets 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Western Michigan Broncos at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1
- Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU
- Eastern Michigan Eagles at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS
- Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network
- Miami (OH) RedHawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN
