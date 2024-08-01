Odds to Win 2024 MWC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
At -125 and +425, respectively, Boise State and Fresno State are the two favorites to win the MWC in 2024. Prior to placing a bet on the MWC winner, let’s look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.
Odds to Win the MWC
|Team
|Odds to Win MWC
|Boise State
|-125
|Fresno State
|+425
|UNLV
|+650
|Air Force
|+1200
|Colorado State
|+1200
|Wyoming
|+1600
|San Diego State
|+3000
|Utah State
|+4000
|Hawai’i
|+5000
|San Jose State
|+6000
|New Mexico
|+30000
|Nevada
|+30000
MWC Upcoming Games
- SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network
