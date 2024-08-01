Odds to Win 2024 MWC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

At -125 and +425, respectively, Boise State and Fresno State are the two favorites to win the MWC in 2024. Prior to placing a bet on the MWC winner, let’s look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the MWC.

Odds to Win the MWC

Team Odds to Win MWC Boise State -125 Fresno State +425 UNLV +650 Air Force +1200 Colorado State +1200 Wyoming +1600 San Diego State +3000 Utah State +4000 Hawai’i +5000 San Jose State +6000 New Mexico +30000 Nevada +30000

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Boise State Broncos or your favorite team to win the MWC on BetMGM.

MWC Upcoming Games

Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network

Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.