Odds to Win 2024 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Trying to find odds on the winner of the SEC? Then you’ve come to the right place. Georgia (+190) and Texas (+300) are the top two contenders, and we analyze the rest of the top teams later on in this column.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the SEC.

Odds to Win the SEC

Team Odds to Win SEC Georgia +190 Texas +300 Ole Miss +650 Alabama +750 LSU +900 Tennessee +1200 Texas A&M +1200 Missouri +2000 Oklahoma +4000 Auburn +5000 Kentucky +12500 South Carolina +15000 Florida +15000 Arkansas +20000 Mississippi State +50000 Vanderbilt +100000

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Georgia Bulldogs or your favorite team to win the SEC on BetMGM.

SEC Upcoming Games

Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.

Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN

7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks 4:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network

4:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats 7:45 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network

7:45 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network LSU Tigers at USC Trojans 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 1 on ABC

Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.